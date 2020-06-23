Cone Health resumes full service for the first time since March; coronavirus guidelines still in place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Life is getting closer to normal, at least at Cone Health.

Cone Health is back to full service months after setting new restrictions and postponing appointment due to the pandemic, the company announced Tuesday.

Many office visits, operations, tests and procedures were delayed beginning on March 18.

“We want to thank the communities we serve and especially the patients who put off a knee replacement or a heart procedure while we prepared for COVID-19,” said Mary Jo Cagle, MD, chief operating officer for Cone Health. “We have adequate supplies of PPE, and COVID-19 cases remain manageable at our Green Valley hospital, our Covid-19 facility. We are confident we can provide the high-quality care with the high level of safety that Cone Health is known for.”

Services may be resuming, but Cone Health says there will be some changes.

Acrylic sheets will seperate employees and the public, and fewer chairs in waiting areas will help guests to social distance.

Both employees and patients are required to wear masks, and many caregivers are also using face shields.

“I get asked when life will return to normal. We remain in a pandemic, which we may be in for a while,” said Bruce Swords, chief physician executive for Cone Health. “While this may be the new normal, Cone Health’s commitment to patient safety isn’t.”

Swords says Cone Health may once again reduce services if coronavirus cases surge or if testing and protective supplies become scarce.