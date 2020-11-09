Cone Health reports record high number of coronavirus hospitalizations

Cone Health is reporting a record high number of coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday.

Video from Cone Health’s Green Valley campus, Cone Health’s COVID-19-only hospital, showed a long line of people waiting to get tested for the virus.

As of Monday, North Carolina has 1,169 people in the hospital with the coronavirus.

The state’s cumulative number of cases reached 294,960, and deaths reached 4,615.

The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Oct. 30, Thursday Nov. 5, and Friday Nov. 6 with the record of 2,908 set on Friday.

