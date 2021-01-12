Cone Health partners with Guilford County to open large-scale COVID vaccination clinic at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health partnered with Guilford County to open a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the county.

“Over the span of 5-days, more than 5,000 people have scheduled appointments to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH), yet thousands more are waiting for that opportunity

Last Friday, the county launched appointments for people aged 75 and older; and is still offering vaccines for those in the first phase 1a group which includes healthcare workers and first responders. While the current distribution process is by appointment only, today’s response from the public was overwhelmingly positive.

Largely in part of pre-registration process that opened Friday January 8, many residents expressed their thankfulness that they were able to make appointments and move quickly through the lines. There was a hopefulness amongst those waiting patiently for their turn, that after months of being in their homes, soon they will be able to go out and see their family members.

Barbara Shoemaker, local resident and retiree, wrote in an email to the county staff, ‘I had a my Moderna [vaccine] today at the Oak Hollow Mall site and want to compliment the Guilford County Health Department on the efficient and competent and friendly service I received. You sure did a great job getting all those appointments scheduled after a difficult start and the handling of the shot delivery was very good. Just wanted you to know it was appreciated.’

While the County Health Department’s appointments are booked up through January 21, it has been working on opportunities to scale up vaccinations through partnership with Cone Health in the upcoming week.

On Tuesday, January 19, Cone Health will join Guilford County opening a joint largescale COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The County remains in Phase 1b – Group 1, but the partnership with Cone Health will add additional appointment options for those seeking vaccination.

‘Even though we are caring for record numbers of COVID-19 patients, we are devoting as many staff as possible to vaccinate people in the communities we serve,’ said DeAnne Brooks, Pharm D, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Cone Health. “We know vaccination is a high priority for many, and we’re doing as much as possible, as quickly as possible, to scale up our ability to safely vaccinate thousands of people daily.”

After Sunday, January 17, GCDPH will discontinue vaccinations at BurMil Park moving staff to the Coliseum. Cone Health will discontinue its vaccination clinic at Green Valley Campus in Greensboro. GCDPH clinics at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall in High Point will remain open.

Parking is free and individuals are encouraged to park in Zone A of the main Coliseum parking lot, near the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

As future shipments of vaccines come in over the coming weeks, people can register through the GCDPH. Guilford County residents should visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2. To register through Cone Health, people should visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188. Note that individuals living outside of Guilford County should register through Cone Health.”