Cone Health hospitals to restrict all visitors amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cone Health is asking people not to visit friends and family at Cone Health hospitals over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Cone Health will enact these restrictions beginning on Monday.

There are a few exceptions.

People in labor may have on person with them during their hospital visit. This could be a spouse, partner or doula.

Two parents or guardians can accompany children under the age of 18.

Patients nearing the end of life may have up to four visitors, but people should speak with the patient's nurse about these and other situations.

While these restrictions apply to hospitals, Cone Health also asks that patients only bring one support person with them to receive other medical care such as cancer treatments and prenatal check-ups.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video