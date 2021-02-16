Concerns mount over winter weather, COVID vaccine delays in the Triad

Vaccination shipments delayed. Health departments and providers across the Triad are still waiting for their vaccine allocations to arrive after a series of storms across the country.

Wake Forest Baptist Health, Cone Health, Forsyth County, Novant Health and Randolph Health officials have all said the vaccine doses that were supposed to have arrived on Tuesday have not come yet.

“Typically, our shipment either comes Tuesday of each week or on Wednesday of each week. Today we have not received notification that our shipment has shipped,” said Susan Hayes, the director for the Randolph County Department of Health.

She’s waiting.

Bad weather could have put a dent in their vaccination efforts.

“Any time we have bad weather, there’s always that potential,” Hayes added.

Across the Triad, health departments and health care providers are making contingency plans, just in case.

“We have a rhythm. We’re out there giving vaccinations every day and we’ve got this nice flow,” said Tony Lo Giudice, the director of the Alamance County Department of Health. “We’re doing it very efficiently and this just adds an extra layer of complexity.”

It’s all about adjusting and making do.

“Even if we don’t get them today or tomorrow, we’ll probably be able to get by with our extra doses that we currently have in storage,” Lo Giudice said.

He said they have enough doses to get through one day of first-dose vaccinations.

“If you have a really good, experienced and seasoned medical personnel pulling it out of the vaccine, and using the right tool, you can get 6 or 7 doses,” Lo Giudice said. “It gives you more shots in arms than you’re originally allocated.”

Cone Health had a small vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, but has rescheduled it for Friday, hoping that gives the vaccine shipments enough time to arrive.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is receiving some extra doses from Atrium Health to help them cover the first dose appointments that are already covered.

They’re all doing their best to make sure people can still get their shots.

“We’re going to do anything we can to make sure we get the vaccines,” said Dr. Elizabeth Stambaugh, with Wake Forest Baptist Health.

There is a concern with the incoming storm Wednesday night, bringing potential power outages, that there could be some interference with vaccination clinics.

Health departments and providers told FOX8 they’re prepared to reschedule and work through the weekend to make sure that things stay on schedule as much as possible.