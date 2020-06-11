Concerns flare over lack of access to coronavirus testing in East Winston

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s health department sounded the alarm on Wednesday.

Even though the state is reopening, COVID-19 cases continue to jump across North Carolina, and the need for testing continues to grow.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says COVID-19 numbers are trending the wrong way.

The state’s focusing on eight counties of concern, and on that list is Forsyth County.

As of Wednesday night, the county is at 1,925 cases. Just more than 800 are still active.

Community leaders are continuing to push for more testing, and they tell FOX8 one area is being left behind.

“We going to flatten this curve. It starts with getting the resources out there, especially to our people who are underserved,” said Val Young, the president of Forsyth County Association of Educators.

Young is referring to the communities in East Winston, where she says options to get tested for COVID-19 are slim to none.

“Our children are going to be coming back into the schools. They may be in homes that nobody has been tested. They may have the virus and we don’t know about it,” said Young.

The Forsyth County Health Department currently has 15 testing sites in Winston-Salem.

Only five of those locations are east of Highway 52, and the majority are located miles away from low-income neighborhoods near downtown.

“You have to be able to have areas that they can be tested close to where they are, where they can take public transportation, walk to or those particular resources come to them,” said Young.

James Grace runs the non-profit The Twenty. He’s been pushing for more screening and testing in East Winston since the pandemic hit in March.

“We don’t know where we are and that scares me, and it scares me two weeks ago when we celebrated a holiday and now we are marching the street in close proximity. We have no idea where we are, and that’s what scares the heck out of me,” said Grace.

A spokesperson with Forsyth County says they are working on a testing plan to conduct pop-up sites in East Winston and are waiting for more test kits to arrive.

Grace says if the county doesn’t take action soon, he will.

“We are going out and buy some tents and set up a screening site ourselves, and if we have to we’ll hire our own nurses and pay them and get started with something,” said Grace.

Activists in East Winston also want county leaders to know this health crisis isn’t going away anytime soon and they deserve more than a temporary solution.

“If you are talking about coming into East Winston and doing testing, you need to think about coming into East Winston, opening up a permanent site, healthcare site, that has some bells and whistles to it for the future,” said Grace.

The fifth testing site on the eastern side of the city just opened this past Friday.

The site will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 650 Highland Ave.