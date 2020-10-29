Community mourns Guilford County deputy who died after testing positive for coronavirus

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A community is mourning the sudden death of Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputy LaKiya Rouse.

Deputy Rouse worked as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro. She went home sick last Tuesday and died the next morning after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday night loved ones gathered at her alma mater, Dudley High School, to release balloons in memory of the 26-year-old.

“I love her to death. Wish she was still here, but the good do die young and I love my best friend until the day I die,” said Manuel Williamson, LaKiya Rouse’s friend.

Rouse’s loved ones didn’t let the weather phase them Wednesday night. Friends, family and colleagues took turns in the rain sharing stories about the deputy.

“Her presence was felt every time she was in the courtroom. She brought the energy, she brought the passion, she loved her job, she loved her life,” said Larry Archie, a Guilford County District Court judge.

“She was driven, like whatever she said she was going to do, she was going to do,” said Williamson.

At this time, medical officials have not linked the positive test result to her death.

