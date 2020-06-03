College Board scraps plans for students to take SAT at home

The College Board is reevaluating how students can take the SAT as nation continues to face a global pandemic.

Plans to allow students to take the test at home have been scrapped, Bloomberg reports.

The test is usually conducted over three uninterrupted hours. In order to run the test from home, the student would need high-quality internet access, something which the College Board says is not possible for all potential test-takers.

The College Board is scheduling SAT exams for August.

Tests are traditionally administrated at locations like schools, but with many schools shuttered due to the pandemic, the College Board has been left with few options.

The College Board endured a trial by fire by administering Advanced Placement tests to students from home. Some high school students, however, felt these were unfair test-taking conditions, and a group has filed a lawsuit against the College Board.

The non-profit is asking for higher-education institutions to consider extending deadlines to give students more time.

“We know demand is very high and the registration process for students and families under this kind of pressure is extremely stressful,” College Board Chief Executive Officer David Coleman said, according to Bloomberg. “There are more important things than tests right now.”