Clusters of COVID-19 cases at Morrison residence hall and Zeta Psi fraternity house at UNC-CH

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has identified two separate clusters of COVID-19 at a residence hall and a fraternity house, the university announced on Wednesday evening.

The following message was sent out to students, faculty and staff members:

The University has identified two separate clusters of COVID-19 cases at the Morrison residence hall and Zeta Psi fraternity house (200 W. Cameron Ave). A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.

We are notifying the campus of these clusters per guidance under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which establishes requirements regarding health and safety information that universities must share with their campuses.

The individuals in these clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring. We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures.

All residents in these living spaces will be provided access to additional information about the clusters and next steps. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a positive individual. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider, Campus Health (919-966-2281) or the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic (919-966-9119).

The University will not broadly communicate details about individual positive cases, consistent with the State Human Resources Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, as well as other privacy considerations.

As part of the Carolina Together Roadmap, the University has been preparing for five months to identify, trace and isolate potential positive cases both on and off campus for our students, faculty and staff. For more information on these preparations and University’s guidelines, visit carolinatogether.unc.edu.

The University will continue to monitor on-campus behavior and compliance with the University’s Community Standards and guidelines on face masks, physical distancing and gatherings and events.