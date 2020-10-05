Cluster of coronavirus cases reported at West Davidson High School, linked to basketball workouts

West Davidson High School has been hit with a cluster of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Davidson County Schools.

As of Monday, the school reported five or more positive cases. WDHS says the cases are tied to basketball workouts.

The school immediately stopped basketball workouts after one person present reported having symptoms.

Close contacts to anyone with a confirmed case will be kept away from the school campus. The Davidson County Health Department will contact those individuals with information regarding quarantining.

“COVID-19 continues to spread not only in our community, but in the state and nation,” Davidson County Schools said in a statement. “We expect cases to have ties to our school system for the foreseeable future. Davidson County Schools continue to do enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in our facilities, we encourage and monitor implementation of the 3-W’s in our buildings, and we are screening for illness prior to entry into our facilities.”