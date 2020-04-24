Clothing company giving away free face masks to ‘put a mask on every American face’

Typically, Dhvani is focused on making what they call “environmentally responsible” workout clothes.

Now, they’re making face masks and giving them out for free.

The Portland-based company says the mother of Dhvani’s co-founder and chief operating Officer is a registered nurse at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York. And a close friend of Dhvani’s co-founder and CEO is working on the front lines as an emergency room doctor in Portland.

That’s why their mission to mask all 327 million Americans is personal for them.

“In addition to providing medical-grade personal protection equipment (PPE) to our front-line health care heroes, Dhvani is currently in the final stages of prototyping a world-class reusable cloth face mask,” the company said on their website. “With your help, we will manufacture and distribute masks to all 327 million American residents, absolutely free.”

Dhvani says the project is funded entirely by donations.

For more on how to donate, click here.

To request a free mask, click here.