Close contact business, like gyms, salons, to reopen in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Restaurants have already reopened dining rooms, and now South Carolina gyms and salons will welcome customers back as well, WBTV reports.

Monday marks the beginning of the state’s Phase 2, and these and other close-contact businesses can reopen in South Carolina starting Monday with some restrictions.

After more than two months, South Carolina welcomes the return of salons for hair, threading, tanning and nails, as well as spas, masseuses, tattoo parlors and gyms.

Owners will still be expected to enforce social distancing guidelines inside businesses, and workers must have their health checked, according to WBTV.

Gyms will be limited to 20% capacity or no more than five people per 1,000 square feet, whichever would be fewer.

On June 1, the state expects state employees may be able to return to their offices.