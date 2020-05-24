Clemmons restaurant adds outdoor dining deck to seat more customers

CLEMMONS, N.C.–Governor Roy Coopers Wednesday announcement to allow restaurants to open to 50% capacity left many restaurant owners scrambling.

But it was also a time where friends and neighbors stepped up to help.

“It’s almost like a festival type atmosphere,” said Nick Karagiorgis, owner at Little Richard’s BBQ.

With only a 48-hour turnaround after Governor Cooper’s modified Phase 2 plan, Little Richard’s needed to act fast.

Like many restaurants, revenue is key right now. As Karagiorgis thought about what he could do, a friend came to his rescue.

“Out of nowhere, here comes Toby, `how can I help?’” Karagiorgis said.

Toby Robertson, of Specialized Mobile Exhibits in Winston-Salem, helped his buddy create an outdoor dining experience. By 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Karagiorgis said the SME crew was there with the unit.

This specialized mobile unit was transformed and donated to Little Richards and is now working as double-decker patio seating for customers sitting outdoors.

About seven tables, with social distancing in mind, are all spread out, allowing for seating for roughly 56 customers.

“It has a refrigerator, television, sound system,” Karagiorgis said.

The tow-story unit has a sight overlooking the town of Clemmons.

“It’s kind of fun actually, and I think people will have fun just coming here to eat,” Karagiorgis said.

The structure was sterilized so everyone eating outside is as safe as possible.

“Everybody’s not thinking of their own self, and they’re helping each other out and being supportive,” Karagiorgis said.