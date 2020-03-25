Clemmons mayor issues ‘shelter in place’ order effective Friday

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The mayor of Clemmons has issued a “shelter in place” proclamation, according to a news release.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. It is set to last until 5 p.m. April 16.

The order calls for all businesses except those that are considered essential to close.

Essential businesses under this order include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, media organizations, funeral homes and child care centers.

People are allowed to go outside for walking, hiking, running, biking, golfing and playing tennis.

Golfing and tennis can only be played if there is social distancing.

Similar orders had already been issued by Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham, as well as in other states.

