Class of 2020 graduates can soon get a free dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

Class of 2020 graduates can get a free dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has a new deal to help sweeten graduation for the Class of 2020.

The doughnut chain is now offering a free dozen to high school and college seniors as graduations across the nation are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From May 18 to 24, Krispy Kreme will offer a new “2020 Graduate Dozen” for puchase.

Only on Tuesday, May 19, however, seniors can get a “2020 Graduate Dozen” free for showing off their senior status by wearing their cap and gown or Class of 2020 swag.

The “2020 Graduate Dozen” features Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.



Krispy Kremes will give the free dozen to seniors wearing any of the following:

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag

Krispy Kreme says the senior must be present to get the free dozen and participating locations may require an ID.