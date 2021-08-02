City of Greensboro reinstating mask mandate in city-owned buildings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is reinstating its mask mandate in City-owned facilities on Thursday, August 5, according to a CoG news release.

Based on the latest CDC recommendation, employees and the public will be required to wear a mask indoors in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 5.5 percent. If the positivity rate continues to rise, the City will consider implementing additional safety measures.

“It’s imperative for the City to be vigilant and maintain the focus on public safety. I encourage the continued cooperation and understanding from our employees and the public to do their part to help us get through this pandemic,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson.

Under the revised guidelines, the City will require face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated people entering all City facilities.

Employees, residents and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others.

Signs will be posted at the entrance to City facilities and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel should a visitor need one.