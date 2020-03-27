City of Burlington declares State of Emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- On Thursday, the City of Burlington declared a local State of Emergency.

The declaration will take effect at 8 a.m. on Friday.

"The City seeks to coordinate, provide, and request additional supplies and mutual aid and other financial assistance from the state and federal government through declaration of this State of Emergency. Additionally, the State of Emergency imposes restrictions and prohibitions deemed necessary to maintain order and protect public health, safety, and welfare," the City of Burlington said in a news release.

The State of Emergency is applicable within the jurisdiction of the City of Burlington and is subject to enforcement by the Burlington Police Department.

The State of Emergency will remain in place until 5 p.m. on April 30.

Restrictions beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday include:

All public and private gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited. A social gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together more than ten persons in a single room or single space at the same time. Single spaces include both confined indoor and outdoor spaces.

Specific guidance regarding gatherings for funerals and burials

All events held on public grounds or hosted by the City of Burlington have been postponed.

All indoor recreation centers are closed, and all recreation programs are canceled.

All rentals of Burlington Recreation & Parks facilities/properties are canceled.

Outdoor public parks will remain open (including Golf Course and Marinas).

No organized play is to be permitted at City sports fields or courts.

Public and private communal playgrounds are closed.

City Council’s April 6, 2020 Strategic Planning Workshop and Work Session, April 7, 2020 City Council Meeting, and April 21 City Council Meeting have been canceled.

View the full text of the City of Burlington State of Emergency online here.

For all current City of Burlington cancelation and operational modifications go toBurlingtonNC.gov/coronavirus.

Call the Alamance County COVID-19 Call Center 336-290-0361 for general coronavirus (COVID-19) questions or information regarding the county’s response.

Additional information about COVID-19 is posted at CDC.gov or www.NCDHHS.gov/coronavirus

