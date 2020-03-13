Cirque du Soleil cancels performance in Greensboro due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. --In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, all performances of Cirque du Soleil’s OVO from April 2-5, 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum have been canceled, according to a Cirque du Soleil news release.

All ticket buyers will be refunded and will be told how and when their refunds will be processed by their respective third-party ticketing company.

Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund onto the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.

Cirque du Soleil’s Touring Show Division is currently revisiting OVO’s tour plans for the rest of 2020.

In collaboration with local health authorities and business partners, the company will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves and will share information as needed.

For further questions please contact Cirque du Soleil’s customer service team: 1-877-9-CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

