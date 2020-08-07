Circle C Equestrian Center finds a way to keep camp going with social distancing

SOPHIA, N.C. — COVID-19 restrictions could have shut down summer camps, but some places there have found ways to still keep everyone safe and entertained.

Circle C Equestrian Center is using the challenge of social distancing to teach kids more than horseback riding.

Cathy Thacker said, “The horses are really good at teaching courage, confidence and character, but this summer I would say the life skill we are practicing the most frequently is independence. Our riders are gaining a little bit more independence this summer as we navigate social distancing.”

