Church group holds parade to honor Triad nursing home with coronavirus outbreak

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A local church group honored staff and patients at a nursing home Sunday with a drive-by parade.

21 residents at the Clapps Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden have tested positive for COVID-19.

Church members at Full Throttle Biker Church wanted to lift spirits at the facility and rode by on motorcycles and in classic cars.

“This was a heart felt event,” said organizer Pete Brown.

“It’s amazing. This is what our church is all about, just doing for our community and helping people in our community,” Michelle Brown added.

Visitor restrictions are keeping family members from visiting their loved ones inside the facility.

“We have several people in our church that have family members at both the Clapps, mothers, aunts, uncles, grandmothers, grandfathers, and we just felt led to do this for them so they would know they have our support,” Michelle Brown said.

Staff members stood outside in full protective gear, cheering the parade on.

Administrators said employees have been working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus. In the process, 12 employees got sick.

“It was really touching. It’s uplifting for us. This is a hard time for the staff, the residents and most of all the families because they can’t come in, and they’re missing out on the hugs and the cuddles that they’re so used to doing,” employee Stephanie Adams said. “The world still cares for each other. There’s not enough of that in this world, and to actually see it and have it at our facility and our residents can see that, that was really moving. It almost brought tears to my eyes.”