Children make Rainbow Trails to brighten days of those stuck at home, thank healthcare workers

Around the country and across the world, rainbow trails are being laid to thank healthcare workers and brighten the days of people stuck at home.

Crystal Stanley set up the UK's Rainbow Trail Facebook group.

"We've got big following in America. In Australia as well. In Thailand. Just name a few," Stanley said.

Children creating Rainbow Trails are bringing communities together in this time of crisis and reminding us all over the world of brighter days to come.

"You might see a rainbow in the window and you think, 'what's the rainbow doing in the window?' It just gives everyone a little smile, cheers people up," Stanley said.