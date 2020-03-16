Breaking News
Closings and delays
Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.

According to the fast-food chain, some of its restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

The company said these changes will help limit person-to-person contact.

On Friday, Chick-fil-A closed all playgrounds to help focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant, started serving meals in carry-out packaging and drive-thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter