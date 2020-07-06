Chicago orders 14-day quarantine for travelers from North Carolina

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 12: A view from the 360 Chicago observation deck shows the city skyline, where most of the offices remain empty as work-from-home has become the new normal due to fears of the spread of COVID-19 on May 12, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. 360 Chicago, one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions located on the 94th floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue (formerly the John Hancock Center), also remains empty due to the pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WNCN) – An emergency travel order in Chicago went into effect Monday that mandates a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the city from 15 states – including North Carolina.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed the public health order over the weekend that mandates a quarantine from states with a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

That applies to 15 states currently:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The mayor did not reveal how the mandate will be enforced but it could lead to fines of $500 per day up to $7,000 total.

The order says individuals with a negative test result must still quarantine for 14 days.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have also put similar orders in place.