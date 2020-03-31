Cherokee County reports first coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. -- Cherokee County officials have reported the first coronavirus related death in the county, WLOS reports.

The person was in their late-80s and died on Tuesday from COVID-19 complications, according to a news release.

The Cherokee County Health Department isn't releasing any more information about the patient to protect their privacy.

"Our prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time," Tuesday's press release said. "This serves as an unfortunate reminder of the seriousness that surrounds COVID-19 and the potential impacts to those highrisk individuals. We as a community must do our part to help stop the spread of the virus by staying at home and practicing social distancing combined with other protective measures when necessary to go out into the public."

Rockingham County officials reported two new cases in the county on Tuesday.

The individuals who tested positive are hospitalized and receiving care. Both individuals have underlying health issues.

Forsyth County reported its first death on Tuesday. The patient was in their early 90s and had several underlying medical conditions. The county’s total case count is now 42.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has passed 1,512 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. Nine people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday, there are 140,904 coronavirus cases in the United States and 2,405 deaths.