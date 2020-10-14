Cheesecakes by Alex temporarily closing Greensboro, Winston-Salem locations after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Cheesecakes by Alex will temporarily close both their Greensboro and Winston-Salem locations after an employee at the Winston-Salem location tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company released the following statement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon:

“We are sorry to say that one of our employees at our Winston-Salem location tested positive for COVID-19. To ensure the safety [of] our employees and customers we are closing both locations immediately. We will need some time to deep clean and test the staff and will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for the continued support.”