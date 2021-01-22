Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes mass vaccination site, aims to give more than 16,000 vaccinations over 3 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On your marks. Get set. Get vaccinated.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is now open as a mass vaccination site as part of a public-private partnership between the racetrack and Atrium Health.

Over the course of three days, Atrium Health plans to give more than 16,000 vaccinations to people ages 65 and older at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The plan was announced by Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway on Jan. 14. They aim to distribute 1 million vaccines by July 4.

Similarly, Bank of America Stadium also plans to host similar mass vaccination events in the near future.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter