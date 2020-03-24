Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes coronavirus testing site for Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 28: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 GameStop Toyota, leads the field to turn to start the NASCAR XFINITY Series Hisense 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Motor Speedway is usually packed with cars racing around the track. Now, however, you'll find cars pulling up for coronavirus testing.

According to Atrium Health, Charlotte Motor Speedway has opened up its zMAX Dragway for drive-through remote coronavirus testings for patients referred by their doctors.

"At Charlotte Motor Speedway, we work for the fans, salute our military and serve our community," said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager. "During these unprecedented times, we want to support our neighbors and the region with what we can do to keep people healthy. Atrium Health has been a longtime partner of ours and we’re happy to work with them to provide a well-known, accessible and safe place to host this remote testing site for as long as there is a need."

The site serves patients in northern Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties.

The speedway is one of several Atrium remote testing sites in the area set up to give patients a secure, private environment to be tested.

"Having these types of remote locations, away from a hospital or other care locations, yet convenient for people in need of testing, is essential to helping contain the spread of the coronavirus," said Jim Hunter, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Atrium Health. "It’s important to note that patients still need to meet the established criteria for testing by a healthcare provider, which will keep other patients and healthcare workers safe, as well as protect our testing supplies. We deeply appreciate this partnership opportunity with Charlotte Motor Speedway to make a significant impact on the health of our community."

