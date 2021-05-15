Charlotte Hornets, Bank of America provide 3,000 care kits for US troops

CHARLOTTE HORNETS AND BANK OF AMERICA PROVIDE 3,000 CARE KITS FOR U.S. TROOPS IN SEVENTH ANNUAL MILITARY CARE EVENT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America partnered for the seventh annual Military Care event this month.

The full Hornets team and coaching staff, along with 90 volunteers from the two organizations working at home, partnered to pack 3,000 care kits to be distributed by the USO of North Carolina to military service members who are required to self-isolate after deployment for 14 days at a quarantine facility before returning home to loved ones.

“It is extremely important that we show our gratitude for our troops and the protection they provide,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Even though we could not gather in person like we have in previous years, we are pleased that we were able to continue to partner with our friends at Bank of America to provide these care kits as a way of offering our thanks to our military service members.”

The Hornets players and coaches tipped off the process by packing 200 care kits after a team practice earlier this month.

After that, each of the 90 volunteers received a box with complete details and instructions, one prepaid shipping label and enough product and supplies to assemble and ship 35 care kits.

Earlier this week, the care kits were shipped from the volunteers’ homes directly to one of four USO facilities.

“Military Care is a special event for us at Bank of America,” said President of Bank of America Charlotte Kieth Cockrell. “It aligns with our commitment to supporting the military, and USO of North Carolina specifically, and it also attracts strong interest from our employee volunteers. They look forward to this event every year and truly enjoy making an impact in this way.”

The care kits include snacks such as Chex Mix, Pringles, Cheez-It Crackers, Oreo cookies, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Jack Link’s Beef Jerky, Kellogg’s NutriGrain cereal bars, Nature Valley granola bars, Wrigley’s Winterfresh chewing gum, Gatorade powder packets and more.

The kits also include notes from Hornets players, executives and fans.