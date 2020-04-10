Charlotte church pays off millions in medical debt for local strangers amid coronavirus crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church paid of millions of dollars worth of medical debt as the coronavirus pandemic continues into the Easter season, according to WBTV.

Freedom House Church took the bold step to give hope to those struggling during this time of crisis.

“How can we be light when it feels like it’s dark?” Penny Maxwell told WBTV. She is a senior pastor of the church alongside Troy Maxwell.

That’s how the Maxwell’s came to the decision to pay off $2 million in debt with $902,000 in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area alone.

The church doesn’t know the names of the people they helped, but all the recipients of their generosity got the good news by mail.

“The calling of the church, overall, even before pandemics and issues is to reach their community to be what’s called a storehouse where people can come and get what they need,” Troy Maxwell told WBTV.

Penny Maxwell said, “Because those people right now we want them to focus on being able to feed their family to be able to pay their mortgage or their rent, and not worrying about the debt collector calling for those hospital bills that they can’t pay right now.”