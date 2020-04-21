Charlotte area loses 71,000 jobs in first quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) — A new reports says the Charlotte region lost over 71,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year as businesses dealt with impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report released Monday by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance says that number represents about 4.8% of all the jobs in the area.

That decline is still better than national figures that point to more than one in 10 Americans losing their jobs during the virus outbreak.

The group’s vice president says the pandemic has put an abrupt stop to the 113 months of economic growth the area experienced through company expansions, corporate relocations and new investments.