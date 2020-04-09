CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC tests positive for coronavirus in hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is in the hospital with the coronavirus, according to a news release.

Eric Aft reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after going into a local hospital with a diagnosis of pneumonia.

Aft told staff and the board that his doctor’s feel “very positive” about his prognosis.

“To protect the health and safety of food bank staff, partner agencies, and volunteers and following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Aft began self-isolating and quarantining at the first signs of symptoms and continued to lead the organization remotely,” said Michelle Butt, Second Harvest Food Bank board chair. “Prior to Eric’s quarantine, the organization had already taken steps to dramatically alter our footprint and processes, ensuring the safety of our staff, volunteers, partners, and product.

“Now, as Eric turns his attention to his recovery, the food bank’s highly capable senior leadership team and staff, supported by myself and Board Vice Chair Phil McAdams and with the full support of the board, continues the essential work of the food bank.”

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is continuing to implement plans set in place weeks ago to handle increased need for food during the pandemic amid business closures and layoffs.

These include a modified system for partner agency pick-ups to meet needs across 18 northwest North Carolina counties, ramping up Providence Community Meals to get food to kids in low-income neighborhoods and children of first responders, distributing emergency food boxes and the Heard Cafe, which is a special meal program for displaced hospitality workers.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is asking for strong community support including financial gifts to the Virtual Food Drive campaign at FeedCommunityNOW.org and volunteer opportunities.