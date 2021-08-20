CDC says no need for 14 day waiting period between COVID, other vaccinations

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WGHP) — The CDC rescinded its requirement to allow 14 days between COVID vaccines and other vaccinations.

They released recommendations stating that the initial waiting period was out of an abundance of caution.

Now that the CDC has “substantial data” collected regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the FDA, they do not feel this waiting time is necessary any longer.

COVID-19 vaccines can now be administered without regard to the timing of other vaccinations or even administered simultaneously with other shots.

When decided whether or not to coadminister vaccines, a patient should always consult with their doctor on potential side effects.