CDC recommends men shave their beards to protect against coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Face masks and respirators are being used around the world in an effort to combat the massive global spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The CDC cautions that facial hair can interfere with those devices.

A CDC infographic displays dozens of styles, showing which ones are compatible with masks and respirators.

Some types of facial hair can keep the exhalation valve from working properly, according to health officials.

Styles such as side whiskers, handlebar mustaches and several others are okay, but styles such as mutton chops and full beards are not recommended.

Styles like goatees and villain mustaches are okay with caution.

The main idea is that the hair should not cross the respirator sealing surface.

Take a look at the infographic below:

CDC: Facial Hairstyles and Filtering Facepiece Respirators Download

Infographic: CDC

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR