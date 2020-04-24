CDC adds 6 new coronavirus symptoms to list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday expanded the list of coronavirus symptoms, which may appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after exposure.

Here is the updated list of coronavirus symptoms from the CDC:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The agency’s website previously included just three symptoms of the virus which include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. The number of symptoms that could be identifiers of the disease has now tripled, including loss of taste or smell.