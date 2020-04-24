Breaking News
CDC adds 6 new coronavirus symptoms to list

Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday expanded the list of coronavirus symptoms, which may appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after exposure.

Here is the updated list of coronavirus symptoms from the CDC:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

The agency’s website previously included just three symptoms of the virus which include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. The number of symptoms that could be identifiers of the disease has now tripled, including loss of taste or smell.

