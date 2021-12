WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People were lining up on Christmas Eve, and not for last-minute shopping.

They were waiting in Winston-Salem for last-minute COVID-19 tests at the StarMed testing site at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street.

Folks in line tell us they wanted to be extra safe before the season and that’s why they lined up for the tests.

