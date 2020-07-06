Carolina Renaissance Festival canceled as coronavirus concerns are ‘far from over in the Carolinas,’ organizers say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Each year, the Carolina Renaissance Festival invites the public to travel into the past, but it seems this year, we’re stuck in 2020.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been canceled with hopes to return in 2021.

Festival organizers says their decision comes amid health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus.

While organizers had hoped that the pandemic would improve before the festival was set to open in October, they say it has become clear that that the pandemic is “far from over in the Carolinas.”

“At the heart of the Renaissance Festival is a cornucopia of socially interactive experiences that is hard to compromise with the necessities of social distancing,” says Festival Producer Jeffrey Siegel. “For the health and safety of our participants, for our guests, and for everyone’s families, and the communities all will arrive from, we look to be part of the virus mitigation solution.”

Despite this disappointing news, festival organizers say with confidence that the festival will return.

“We will be back. The Festival village gates will open again. Our patrons and participants are counting on it,” Siegel said.