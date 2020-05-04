Carnival Cruise Line to resume some voyages in August

MIAMI, Fla. — Carnival cruises could be back up and running as early as August, according to a news release from Carnival Cruise Line.

Cruise lines have largely been shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of guests ended up stuck on cruises for longer than they planned as COVID-19 ripped through cruise ships around the world, forcing ships into quarantine with many onboard getting exposed to the virus.

On Monday, the company announced that all North American cruises will be canceled up until July 31.

That’s when some Carnival ships will leave port once again.

On Aug. 1, cruises on Carnival’s Dream, Freedom, Vista, Horizon, Magic, Sensation, Breeze and Elation ships will resume out of Galveston, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Port Canaveral, Florida.

All other cruises remain canceled through Aug. 31.

The cruise line plans to notify guests by email with options for future cruise credit and full refunds.

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation,” Carnival Cruise Line said. “We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.”