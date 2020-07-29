Car ride with asymptomatic woman leads to 10 new infections, 2 hospitalizations, 3 business closures, Ohio governor says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One car ride led to 10 people getting infected with the coronavirus, three businesses getting shut down and two people in the hospital, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said according to WJW.
DeWine shared the story during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
“Unbelievable,” he said. “Ten people got sick. Two people ended up in the ICU. Three businesses were temporarily closed.”
An Ohio woman had contracted the virus but was asymptomatic when she got in a car with three other people over Independence Day weekend.
That ride caused the virus to spread to a man and his daughter who were in the car with her, WJW reports.
That man then spread the virus to two of his co-workers before ending up in the ICU himself. The business had to temporarily close.
The virus also spread to a grandmother and two of her caregivers, one of whom carried the virus to another patient, the governor said.
The woman reportedly infected her husband as well, leading to both her place of work and his to temporarily close.
One of her husband’s co-workers was getting ready for her wedding, but her possible infection forced her to quarantine on her wedding day, according to WJW.
Health departments are monitoring the patients.
The governor says that car ride will likely lead to more infections.