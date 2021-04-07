Can’t get to a vaccine clinic? Guilford County is getting 3 mobile units to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to you

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County leaders and county health officials are looking to bring the vaccine right to your front yard.

They will use $104 million dollars in federal funds given to the county to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to pay for the new trucks to take the vaccine into neighborhoods across the county, cutting all barriers for those who cannot make it to vaccination clinics.

According to the chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Skip Alston, people looking to be vaccinated through the mobile medical units will be notified via mail and phone by the county ahead of time before they arrive.

The program will start the first week in May, and county leaders have said they are looking to vaccinate hundreds of people each time the mobile medical units present themselves.