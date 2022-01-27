Canada police prepare for trucker vaccine protest

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A convoy of truckers set to descend upon Ottawa to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers is prompting Canadian police to prepare for violence and politicians to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Soly says officers had been in been in contact with protest leaders whom he said have been cooperative and shared their plans.

The truckers are protesting a new requirement that truckers entering Canada be fully immunized. The U.S. has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country.

Some with extreme, far-right views have latched onto the protest.

