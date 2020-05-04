California restaurant reopens dining room, defying order to stay closed during pandemic

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — California may have ordered restaurants to shut doors, but one restaurant is defying that order, according to KTLA.

Nomads Canteen, a restaurant in San Clemente, was closed until this past weekend when the owner decided they would not stay closed any longer.

The restaurant took steps to put distance between customers by cutting capacity by about 40% taking out tables. At least two dozen customers were taking advantage of the newly reopened space Sunday but seemed to ignore social distancing guidelines.

After receiving complaints, Orange County health inspectors told Nomads Canteen owner Jeff Gourley they’d revoke his operating license if he kept the business open, Gourley told KTLA.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department gave him a warning as well.

The business owner says it was the only way for his business to survive.

“I’m in a hurry. If (Gov. Gavin Newsom) wants to come pay my mortgage, perfect, come by my building,” Gourley said. “We’re all in a hurry. We need to get back to work.”