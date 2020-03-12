Cabarrus County sees first case of coronavirus, bringing North Carolina total to 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) -- Health officials have announced that a Cabarrus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases in North Carolina to 15.

The patient is reported to have traveled internationally.

No information has been released about what area this person traveled to, or who they may have come in close contact with.

Health officials continue to advise residents to routinely wash their hands and avoid close contact or engaging in activities with large groups of people. If you are sick, stay home.

