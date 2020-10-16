Burlington long-term care facility reports 147 coronavirus cases

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A long-term care facility in Burlington is dealing with more than 100 coronavirus cases, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Alamance Health Care Center, at 1987 Hilton Road, has 147 coronavirus cases.

The report says 45 staff members and 102 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The report also says four residents have died from the virus.

The Alamance County Health Department released the following statement:

“Alamance County Health Department identified an COVID-19 outbreak at Alamance Health Care Center in Burlington, NC on August 14, 2020. The cumulative number of cases that the facility has had during the outbreak is 102 Residents and 45 Staff. The facility currently has 55 residents in isolation. The Health Department is providing testing in the facility twice a week to help mitigate the outbreak as quickly as possible in conjunction with guidance from NC DHHS. This is the largest long term care facility outbreak to date in Alamance County during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 241,623, and 3,910 people have died. 233,732 are molecular positive cases, and 7,891 are antigen positive cases.

On Friday, NC health officials reported a record number of single-day COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row with 2,684.

There have been 3,531,840 coronavirus tests completed.