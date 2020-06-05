Burlington cancels annual July 3rd in the Park celebration due to COVID-19; B-town Events to offer home celebration kits

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington has canceled it’s July 3rd in the Park celebration as the nation remains in the grips of the pandemic.

The event, hosted annually by the Burlington Recreation and Parks’ B-town Events division, drawns about 5,000 people to Burlington City park.

Another several thousand also turn out to enjoy the city.

Under Phase 2 of North Carolina’s emergency order, crowds of more than 25 are prohibited.

Event leaders consulted with police, fire officials, Burlington’s COVID-19 staff-led advisement committee and municipalities throughout the state before making this decision.

“It would not be in the best interest of the health of our community and our staff to host an event that will undoubtedly draw significant crowds when we have no way of ensuring that public health best practices could be successfully implemented or maintained,” the city said in a release.

The city recommends that families and neighbors find their own ways of celebrating the occasion safely

“We recommend visiting our local restaurants, having small family picnics at our parks, decorating your homes in red, white and blue and establishing new traditions as we continue to navigate the ever-changing ways in which we celebrate,” the city said.

B-town Events, in an effort to contribute to Independence Day celebrations, will be providing “4th of July Celebration Kits” for school-age kids. These kits include items to wear, wave craft and snack on.

The kits will also include a coupon for a treat from local businesses that usually take part in the July 3rd festivities. More details are available on the B-town Events Facebook page.