Burlington-based LabCorp launches test for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- LabCorp is making its LabCorp 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), NAA test available Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., for physicians or other authorized health care providers anywhere in the U.S. to order, according to a company news release.

The test detects the presence of the underlying virus that causes COVID-19 and is for use with patients who meet current guidance for evaluation of infection with coronavirus.

“We have been intensely focused on making testing for COVID-19 available as soon as possible, working with the government and others to address this public health crisis,” said Adam H. Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp, in the release. “By expanding access to testing in the U.S., and preparing to support the development of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 through our Covance Drug Development business, we are delivering on LabCorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives.”

The test was developed internally by LabCorp and is being made available pursuant to guidance issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company said.

For more information about the test, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video