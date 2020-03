WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- In-person church services around the country have been put on hold thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. With Winston-Salem's new stay-at-home order going into effect Friday night, Pastor Emily Hull Mcgee of First Baptist Church decided to hold one last in-person prayer service Thursday evening.

"We're preparing to hunker down and shelter in place for the next several weeks, and so before that gets started, I just thought what better use of some front steps right now," she said as she waited on the steps leading up to her church.