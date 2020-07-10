Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro welcomes back kids with health precautions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some summer activities are back open for kids, in a different way. The Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro summer camp is scheduled to start next week, but staff started opening doors back up to kids last month.

The center is opening in a tiered system, which means limited capacity for the time being to comply with Phase Two of the statewide reopening plan.

“Right now the numbers are specifically lower because of Phase Two. We want more kids, we want more kids to have that opportunity to come back and interact with some of their friends. So hopefully just get that opportunity to get more kids back in the building and get back to normal one day,” Jumal Wallace with the Boys and Girls Club said.

When precautions for the pandemic started back in March, the Boys and Girls Club closed its doors but didn’t stop trying to connect. Staff put on virtual hangouts, posted videos engaging kids on social media and more.

Last month, they started bringing the kids back with a lot of safety precautions.

“Anything from wearing a mask all day, anytime you’re talking to somebody the mask must be over your face. From wiping each ball down to whenever you’re done playing with it from pool stick to tables chairs, games, also between each programming we have, kids must wash their hands,” Wallace said.

Another change this summer has been putting a lot of focus on academics for students, especially to help bridge the gap some might have experienced with remote learning.

“That’s the other cool thing. We have several Chromebooks, and down in the teen center we’ve done several activities with them, engaging online and things like that, and some of the kids don’t have access to the internet and coming here that’s an opportunity of them to get away and try new things,” he said.

Wallace says the kids and staff are happy to do what it takes to stay safe and healthy and keep these doors open.

“For a while, I really didn’t think it would happen this summer,” Wallace said. “I didn’t think it would happen this year to be honest with you. So when they came back it was honestly just a huge relief to see some of the kids and they really need us, this is a huge opportunity to interact with the kids.”