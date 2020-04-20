Boys and Girls Club of Greater Greensboro goes virtual to connect with kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While families have been adjusting to school moving online, another challenge for kids is missing out on the activities and clubs after school.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Greensboro has been working to make sure their students still have a way to connect and plenty of things to do.

Over the last few weeks, they have been working to be more virtual.

“It’s definitely been a lot slower pace then what we’re used to but we’re just trying to continue fulfilling our mission of helping the youth we serve reach their full potential. And we do that by the programs that we do that target their academic success, character building and developing healthy habits,” Boys and Girls Club Program Aid Jordan Barnett said.

He serves as the head basketball coach as well at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Greensboro, but now he’s taking on a new job of handling social media.

“It’s definitely been challenging but it’s a learning opportunity for us who are manning the pages. But I think it’s a very beneficial thing for us to continue doing what we’re doing and just keep our members engaged and also showcase what we do to the community,” he said.

He’s posting videos, like Moving Monday, featuring exercise that can be done at home with no equipment. He’s also trying to boost engagement with the kids by holding fitness challenges they can interact with.

“That’s my biggest piece is putting out content is just showing how you can stay active and keep that healthy mindset even though we have very strict limitations right now,” Barnett said.

There are other themed days, like Teaching Tuesday and Wisdom Wednesday, where different staff members are offering videos on bible study, crafts or how to’s on things like gardening.

They are also continuing mentorship work on one-on-one and group Zoom calls with the kids.

“I think it’s really important. I was kind of in the beginning kind of standoffish about it because I was like, ‘Well they’re teens, they’re not going to come on and talk to us,’ but they actually get really excited about talking to us, and they send us messages and remind us about the chat and say, ‘Well, I’ll see you this afternoon,’ or ‘Thanks for talking to me,’” Teen Center Director Mary Banks said.

They’re also finding ways to really capitalize on the online opportunities.

“It’s actually really cool with Boys and Girls Club we have so many opportunities, and with the visual change, we’ve had the opportunity to give them a lot of virtual tours. We actually just gave them the opportunity to do a virtual college tour which is really cool, because they’re still able to get the aspect of figuring out what they want to do with next steps as teenagers while still being at home,” Banks said.

The priority is maintaining the interaction and showing the kids they are still here to help them grow and achieve.