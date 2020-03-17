Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse flies to Italy to set up emergency field hospital amid coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina relief group is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus.

Samaritan's Purse, based in Boone, flew out of Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday.

The group plans to set up an emergency field hospital in an area just outside Milan.

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

Samaritan's Purse is headed to Italy, where 2,100 have been killed by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse)

This is similar to what they used in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The field hospital has room for 68 beds.

Officials say 32 disaster response specialists, including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists, are also going to help.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video