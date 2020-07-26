Bolton Pool in Winston-Salem closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bolton Pool in Winston-Salem will be closed on Sunday and Monday for extra cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of Winston-Salem.

The full statement is provided below:

“Bolton Pool will be closed today and Monday, July 26 & 27, to allow extra cleaning after a pool employee tested positive for COVID 19. The city was notified of the positive result on Saturday. The employee last worked at the pool on Wednesday and did not work directly with the public.

All staff members who worked with the individual who tested positive followed protocol during their shift, appropriately wearing a mask, washing hands, sanitizing and maintaining social distance. Nonetheless, the city is closing the pool to allow for a thorough cleaning out of an abundance of caution. The city expects to have the pool ready to reopen on Tuesday.

While it is closed citizens can visit Kimberley Park, Parkland and Polo pools or cool off at the splash pads that are open. For hours and locations, go to WePLAY.ws.“